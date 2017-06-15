Excitement builds ahead of County Longford Show

The eagerly anticipated upcoming County Longford Show takes place on Sunday, July 2 next at the lands of the Plunkett Family, Lismuck, Longford.

The press launch night took place last night (Wednesday) at the Sin Bin Event Centre, Longford RFC.

A generous attendance were in situ for the occasion in the lead up to what is one of the most eagerly awaited events on the local calendar.

The Secretary, Bernie Whyte, has asked that exhibitors please note the closing date for entries, June 21, is fast approaching.

The show website www.longfordshow.ie has full details of what’s on offer.

A spokesperson for Longfords Show said: “The show would like to ask sponsors who have not yet sent in their contribution to do so as soon as possible please. Thank you.”