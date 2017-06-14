Granard bakery giant enhances grassroots presence

Granard based Pat the Baker announced a new partnership with the GAA and GPA last Wednesday to promote its new protein bread product.

Speaking at the Croke Park launch of the agreement, Declan Fitzgerald, CEO of Pat the Baker, commented, “Pat The Baker is delighted to announce a new partnership with the GAA/GPA. Both Pat the Baker and the GAA/GPA are household names with a grassroots presence throughout the 32 counties of Ireland; this partnership provides an excellent opportunity for both organisations to further serve local communities."

Donegal footballer Michael Murphy, former Dublin footballer Alan Brogan and Tipperary hurler Padraic Maher were also at GAA headquarters for the launch.

The five year revenue share agreement will see a percentage of all sales going towards the GPA Player Development Programme, supported by the GAA.

This Programme assists county players in critical areas of their off-field lives including education, career and personal development, health and wellbeing.

Pat the Baker protein bread contains 15g of protein per 100g which helps contribute towards the growth and maintenance of muscle mass and is an essential component in the diet of an athlete.

It is used to rebuild and repair muscle after exercise. It can be challenging for an athlete to consume the required quantity of protein. High protein products can help with this. Pat the Baker High protein bread is also a low sugar product.

Mr Fitzgerald explained, “Each slice of the new Protein Bread contains 6g of protein and 60g per loaf, in addition each slice is both high in fibre and low in sugar. Pat the Baker Protein Bread is for everyone pursuing a healthy lifestyle. This partnership creates an opportunity to inform consumers about the benefits of protein and provide a convenient means of consumption and to make Pat The Bake protein bread “the player’s choice”."