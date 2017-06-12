Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar rules out snap election

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar ruled out a snap election when speaking in Longford on Friday night after the selection of Micheál Carrigy as Longford’s Fine Gael candidate in the next election.

“If there is a snap election here, well it won’t be caused by me!” the new Fine Gael leader remarked to the 500 strong audience at the convention.

The statement should allay any fears in the party that their new leader will bring them to the polls any time soon, particularly after the bruising Theresa May’s Conservative Party received in last week’s snap General Election in the UK.

This was Mr Varadkar’s first visit to Longford following his recent election as Fine Gael leader. It is now expected that he will be elected Taoiseach on Wednesday after Kevin “Boxer” Moran and other members of the Independent Alliance confirmed they would support Mr Varadkar for Taoiseach.

There is considerable speculation about Mr Varadkar’s plans for his new Cabinet with Monday’s newspapers suggesting that he will make minimal changes when he becomes Taoiseach.

However , it is expected that there will be significant changes in the ranks of Minister of State and there are hopes in Longford-Westmeath that local TD Peter Burke will be rewarded for his strong support of Mr Varadkar with a junior ministry.

