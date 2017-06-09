Longford homeowners urged to be vigilant over 'conmen' calling to doors pretending to be gardaí

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public to be on their guard against unscrupulous individuals who have been calling to doors claiming to be plainclothes detectives.

It follows a number of incidents which are currently under investigation where one or more suspects have approached a series of properties in a bid to obtain cash and other valuables.

Most of the alleged incidents which gardaí are trying to get to the bottom of, took place in the Western Divisional Region.

The vast majority of those involved attempts to deceive or defraud elderly people living on their own in isolated pockets of the country.

However, a spokesperson from Longford Garda Station called on homeowners across the county to remain on their guard for any suspicious callers to notify gardaí immediately.

"We would be asking people to be alert to any person or persons that call to houses purporting to be members of the Gardaí," said the spokesperson.

"In the event of such an incident happening, we would be asking people to look for identification, to examine it and if they are unhappy with it, to contact their local garda station."

For anyone with concerns, Longford Garda Station can be contacted on (043) 3350570.