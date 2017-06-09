Banter abounds as Mark Casey lauds Paul Ross' credentials ahead of Longford Fine Gael selection convention

Fine Gael Councillor Paul Ross has been given a ringing endorsement to secure tonight’s (Friday) Longford nomination from one of his most ardent political adversaries.

Cllr Mark Casey said he had no qualms about supporting his Legan based counterpart at last night’s monthly meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

The Independent representative, who was chairing his last meeting as Cathaoirleach, said the wider area remained in desperate need of representation on the national stage.

“I would just like to take this opportunity to wish Paul all the best tomorrow,” he said.

“We do need a TD in south Longford.”

Flanked by the man at the centre of Cllr Casey’s adulation and fellow Fine Gael Councillor Colm Murray, it was the latter who attempted to turn the tables on the outgoing Cathaoirleach.

Cllr Murray, who had earlier announced his own withdrawal from the race, attempted to remind Cllr Casey of the previous time south Longford had a TD in situ.

“You were giving out about the last one, what are you on about?” Cllr Murray impishly grinned.

“A working TD, that’s what I meant,” snapped Cllr Casey without hesitation.

As he continued his response, Cllr Casey not for the first time, extolled the virtues of political sidekick and Independent Alliance TD Kevin Boxer Moran.

Cllr Casey suggested the addition of a TD to the southern half of the county help to ease the burden on the newly installed OPW Minister.

“It’s great to see money coming into the county but his (Mr Moran’s) are full. He’s very busy.”

Whether or not Cllr Casey’s validation of Cllr Ross’ merits bear fruit, all will be revealed later this evening when he and Cllr Micheal Carrigy vie for the right to contest the next general election.