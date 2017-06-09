Deasúun's Blue Funday for autism in Longford

By News Reporter

On Tuesday March 21, Adam Harris came to Longford, bringing with him the message that we shouldn’t just promote the awareness of autism, but also the understanding.

Twelve-year-old Deasún Kelly was in the audience that evening and, as he listened to Adam talk about his experiences and what he hoped to achieve with his website, asiam.ie, Deasún could relate to everything he was saying.

Deasún too has Asperger's Syndrome and to hear someone like Adam speak the way he did made Deasún realise that he wasn’t alone.

Inspired by Adam, Deasún has been talking to schools all around counties Longford and Leitrim, bringing with him awareness of autism, but also understanding of what autism is.

Deasún can do this better than anyone because he himself experiences autism on a daily basis.

Now, in Drumlish National School, Deasún is having a Blue Funday on Friday June 9 at 10am, to coincide with the opening of a sensory room in the school

This promises to be a fun-filled action-packed day for all the family, bringing the school community together to celebrate both the great school Drumlish NS is and the now greater understanding that this school community has for autism.

Highlights on the day will include brilliant local band, Brave Giant; the Tree of Hands of Autism; Blue Wish for the Future; Chess; a quiz; video clips and competitions.

For more information, contact Siobhán Kelly on 086 107 7897.