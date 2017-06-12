Longford man's close shave for charity at Vintage Show

Longford man Miceál Nolan endured a close shave - all for a good cause mind you - at the hands of Mr Tayto and local barber Declan Donohoe, at Sunday's sun-splashed Longford Vintage Club show and craft fair in Connolly Barracks.

Brave Miceál undertook the sponsored shave in aid of Bumbleance, a children's ambulance service and a very worthy cause.

Despite a large crowd of onlookers, the humming sound of razors around his ears and his hair tumbling to the ground, he was able to afford himself a big smile as barber Declan Donohoe, assisted by Mr Tayto, did the needful.

Longford Vintage Club Secretary Miceál was delighted with the overall success of the show and his shave for Bumbleance, which had raised almost €700 on Sunday.

The 12th annual Vintage Show was a huge success for Longford Vintage Club, with a wide range of cars on display, plenty of kids' entertainment and even a rally simulator.

Expressing thanks to everyone for their support on his Facebook page, Miceál, wrote, "It's done and dusted, I'm officially bald again.

"A massive thank you to everyone that supported me with my sponsored head shave today, a big thank you to Declan for doing the deed with the help of Eli and of course my good friend Mr Tayto.

"Also a big thank you to my fellow committee members at Longford Vintage Club and both Val and Will from Corvenieos for allowing me to hijack their show. And thanks to Longford Vintage Club for their kind donation."

