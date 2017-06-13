Abbeyshrule's Michelle Noonan celebrates International Nurse's Day

Dublin City University final year student Michelle Noonan was among the many nurses and medical professionals of tomorrow to recently celebrate International Nurse's Day at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital.

International Nurse's Day is celebrated on May 12th, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth in recognition of nurses around the world.

Beaumont Hospital celebrated the day with its nursing staff by holding a reception in the hospital at which hundreds of hand-written messages of support from patients and families were displayed for nursing staff to read while they enjoyed some tea and cake.