Up to €2,000 in sponsorship for Hereford Championship at Longford Show
Longford show will host a major Hereford Championship with €2,000 in sponsorship provided by Paul & Vincent in Edgeworthstown.
The local company manufacturers high quality animal feed for all farm livestock and this major competition early in July is expected to draw out some young calves a little earlier than usual.
It is understood that Longford show has also acquired spacious new grounds convenient to the N4 for the 2017 event.
Longford show takes place in just a few weeks time, on July 2, 2017 so watch this space for more details.
