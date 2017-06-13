Up to €2,000 in sponsorship for Hereford Championship at Longford Show

Longford show will host a major Hereford Championship with €2,000 in sponsorship provided by Paul & Vincent in Edgeworthstown.

The local company manufacturers high quality animal feed for all farm livestock and this major competition early in July is expected to draw out some young calves a little earlier than usual.

It is understood that Longford show has also acquired spacious new grounds convenient to the N4 for the 2017 event.

Longford show takes place in just a few weeks time, on July 2, 2017 so watch this space for more details.