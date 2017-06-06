Gardaí investigating damage to Granard Motte

Gardaí are investigating the damage done to Granard Motte after a metre-wide hole was dug in the base of the structure in a possible attempt to steal from the site.

The hole in the Motte was dug sometime between May 24 and June 1, and is about a metre wide, but no arrests have been made in connection with the crime as of yet.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them on 043 668 7660.

