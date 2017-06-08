Longford woman honoured at Bloom 2017 Festival

A postcard garden created by Jasmine Elkhershi from Longford town in collaboration with Shannon Orchard, was awarded a Certificate of Distinction at the prestigious Bloom flower and food festival in the Phoenix Park, Dublin last weekend.

‘The Magic of Kindness’, by Longford group Procrastimake, was one of thirteen small but perfectly formed (2m x 3m) postcard gardens created by passionate amateur gardeners from all around the country.

The garden will be donated to St Therese’s Children’s Ward in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe after the event.

The ‘Magic of Kindness’ garden, created by Jasmine Elkhershi of Procrastimake in collaboration with Grainne Brady of Shannon Orchard, is a magical fairy garden.

Jasmine explained, “The garden is designed to communicate that there is a magic in kindness and that being kind to each other, ourselves and our environment is great for our wellbeing.”

She added, “One of the themes of the garden is the magic of being kind to the environment. The fairy décor is made, where possible, from recycled materials.”

A large number of people travelled to Bloom over the weekend, including members of Longford ICA Federation.