Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin fundraising events on Saturday

Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin fundraising events take place in Ballymahon on Saturday, June 10.

The events kick off with a 5k crawl/walk/run along the scenic canal route. Registration is at 11am at Nally's Spar with the walk getting underway at 12 noon. No entry fee but all donations gratefully accepted for this wonderful cause.

The big draw will take place in Skelly's Bar at 10pm on the same night with many fabulous prizes on offer. Tickets are still available.

Ballymahon Friends of Crumlin look forward to your support on June 10. Further details on their Facebook page Ballymahon Friends of Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin.