Gaelscoil Longfoirt primed for hugely popular annual fundraiser

All roads will lead to Gaelscoil Longfoirt this Friday for the annual Cake Sale & Fair.

The annual fundraiser is now hugely popular and is typically well supported by parents with children at the school, family friends and neighbours.

The event runs from noon until 1.30pm and one of the highlights this year will be a special performance by new country music sensation, David Kiernan.

Note the event is not confined to families with children in the school and indeed the wider community are encourage to come along and experience the Gaelscoil atmosphere for themselves this Friday afternoon.

Needless to say there will be a terrific selection of cakes and goodies on sale during the afternoon whilst there is also a great array of craft stands and displays to rummage through.

The Gaelscoil is a real Longford success story having opened with its first junior infant class of 22 children in 1998.

The school is situated on the outskirts of Longford town and is part of the impressive Longford Slashers GAA club complex.

Friday is also a great opportunity to see first hand the wonderful ethos, atmosphere and commitment to learning that is in place at the Longford town school.