Cancer survivor in Longford appeal ahead of River Shannon odyssey

Cancer survivor Dean Hall from Oregon in the United States, is seeking Longford support as he strives to become the first person to swim the entire length of the River Shannon.

Hall will be raising funds for Childhood Cancer Foundation during this 20-stage swim which began on Monday, June 5 on the northern shore of Lough Allen and finishes on June 27 at Bishops Quay in Limerick.

