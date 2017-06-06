Hearing into tragic death of Longford student in Belgian fire

A hearing into the deaths of Longford student Dace Zarina and another female student, Sara Givadio from Galway, following an apartment fire in Belgium will begin this morning.

Dace Zarina (22), a former student of Mean Scoil Mhuire in Longford, and Sara Gibaldo (19) died tragically when a blaze ripped through the student house they were living in in Leuven on January 31, 2014.



They were both students at Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology and were doing a work placement at the Leuven Institute, also known as the Irish College.



Ms Zarina was laid to rest in her parents' native country, Latvia.

Story as it appeared in Longford Leader in 2014.



The Leuven Institute, its director Malachy Vallely and an Offaly student have all been named as defendants and summoned to appear before Leuven Correctional Court today.

The case will be heard by three judges who will listen to oral evidence from the prosecution and the defendants.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

