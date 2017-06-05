Shannon Grill, Lanesboro, officially voted 'Longford's Best Chipper'

Last week, for National Fish 'n' Chips Day, we asked our Facebook followers which chipper they thought deserved the title of 'Longford's Best Chipper'.

And you commented in your hundreds, suggesting various chippers around the county. We took the top answers and put them in a poll and the people of Longford then got to work voting for their favourite.

And the winner, with a whopping 33% of the votes was Shannon Grill (Seanie's) in Lanesboro.

Seanie's was followed by Luigi's in second place, with 25% of votes, and Macari's Deliburger with 22% of votes.

Gratzy's Chipper was also a popular choice, with 10% of voters choosing the Aughnacliffe chipper in the poll.

Flanagan's in Ballymahon, and Mariu's in Drumlish each received 4% of votes, while Sofia's and Big Bites (both in Ballymahon) each received 1%. But, with such a large number of people voting, even 1% was a huge show of support.

So, if you're looking for a delicious back of chips to enjoy this Bank Holiday Monday, take a trip out to Lanesboro to sample the best chips in the county at the Shannon Grill.

