'Vito’s benefit bash' set for tomorrow in Longford town

Thirty-seven-year-old Vitor is recovering from major surgery and extensive treatment following an alleged assault at New Street in Longford town on St Patrick's Day during which he received serious facial injuries.

‘Vito’s benefit bash’ takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 3pm to 8pm in Eamon Farrell’s bar and beer garden and it will feature live music entertainment, food thanks to top local chefs and a raffle, with plenty of prizes that have been generously donated.

For further information, contact Sharon on 043 33 44004 or check out the ‘Vitor Vieria Benefit Bash’ facebook page.