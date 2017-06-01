Brazen thieves raid Longford home in broad daylight

A Garda investigation is underway after thieves attempted to break into a house in Longford town in broad daylight earlier today (Thursday).

Shortly before midday, gardaí in Longford responded to a 999 call amid reports that three unidentified males had been spotted trespassing at a private house at College Park.

Upon their arrival, it was discovered the house in question had been broken into and a number of rooms rummaged through.

Officers carried out a search of the area and conducted a number of inquiries with no sign of the three alleged suspects, who are believed to have escaped on foot.

Gardaí have managed to ascertain entry to the property was gained via a rear patio door which, together with a window, was damaged as a result.

Detectives believe the ensuing emergency call made to Longford Garda Station may have disturbed the raiders and ultimately forced them to flee the scene.

They are also unsure at this stage as to what, if any items, were stolen as a result of the incident but have appealed for anyone who may have noticed anything untoward in and around College Park shortly before midday to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.