Granard pupils impress at BizWorld Regional Final

Primary school students from Sacred Heart National School, Granard who developed language learning games were crowned regional winners at Bank of Ireland’s BizWorld competition in Athlone IT.

The competition was judged by Ian McMorrough, Paul Matthews, and Bank of Ireland Longford Manager, Ita Gray.

The Granard team comprised off Minh Nguin, Adam Szuroej, Donagh Callaghan, Eileen Boyle, Katie McGovern and Jacob Pawlowski.

Bank of Ireland and BizWorld have had a partnership since February 2016, and have together rolled out BizWorld workshops in primary schools nationwide which have been facilitated by Bank of Ireland staff.

The workshops were designed to inspire and empower children, aged 10-13 to learn about money management, critical thinking and enterprise in a fun and creative way.

The winning team from Granard will go through to a final on June 21 with finalists from Dublin, Munster and the West of Ireland.