Longford Culture Plan gets seal of approval

Longford County Council staff and officials rubbed shoulders with Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Arts Minister Heather Humphreys in Dublin last week for the launch of Longford's Culture and Creativity Plan.

The initiative is one other counties are also busy compiling as part of a broader Creative Ireland Programme and its mantra of 'Enabling Creativity in Every County'.

Since the launch of Creative Ireland in December 2016, every Local Authority has established a Culture Team which includes arts officers, heritage officers, librarians, museum and gallery curators, led by a local Creative Ireland coordinator.

They were efforts which were given the thumbs up from Ms Humphreys.

“Longford already has a vibrant cultural scene and through Creative Ireland we want to see more people in Longford participating in the arts locally,” she said.