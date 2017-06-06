Longford's Aisling Festival nets €7500 in funding

The Aisling Children’s Arts Festival in Longford has been awarded €7,500 by the Arts Council of Ireland.

The funds will support Aisling in a very important year as 2017 is the 20th annual Aisling Children’s Arts Festival.

“As the only children’s arts festival in the midland region, Aisling has provided quality experiences for Longford's children since 1998,” said a spokesperson.

“Many Longford people have fond memories of Aisling shows and workshops, and we daresay there are a few art pieces remaining in pride of place in households throughout the county.”

The Arts Council of Ireland, awards annual grants through a very competitive application and review process.

The festival committee would like to take the opportunity to thank the Arts Council for the grant which, it says, will help the members to continue bringing the magic of the arts to the children of Co Longford. “We are very grateful for the amazing support we receive from across the county and beyond,” the spokesperson concluded.