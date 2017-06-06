Lanesboro students power to success

Students from Lanesboro Community College are celebrating this week after winning the Junior Energy Award at the ECO-UNESCO Young Environmentalist Awards Finals in the Mansion House, Dublin.

The students triumphed with their innovative ‘The Winds of Change: Attitudes towards wind power in our Community’ project.

The project looked at the attitudes towards wind energy in the community.

The area has seen the development of two large wind farms and as a result of this, there has been a large debate over the benefits of wind farms in the area.

The group used Vox Pop as a way to start a discussion around the importance of wind farms and the attitudes towards them.

They also conducted a comparative study of real time electricity production by wind farms in Ireland, UK and Belgium to help understand the real role that wind farms have in meeting their energy needs and tackling global warming.

Ande Gray and Clara Murray, presenters of RTEjr’s ‘Pop Goes the Weekend’ hosted the awards.

Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment Denis Naughten TD, who addressed the young people at the ceremony, said: “All of the young people who participated in the Young Environmentalist Awards deserve praise for creating projects that meet the environmental challenges of the present and the future.

“They have designed and implemented a wide range of innovative projects that are of immense benefit to their communities and the wider society.”