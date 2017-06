The 7th Annual Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle takes place on Sunday, June 4 starting from Ballymore GAA Ground.

Registration from 9am with three cycle routes 80K, 40K, and a leisurely 20k.Registration €20. Refreshments and BBQ on the Day.

This year all funds go to The Aidan Dixon Ceiling Hoist Fund.

For more information see the Glenn Brady Memorial cycle Facebook page or contact Jimmy on 087 887 5227.