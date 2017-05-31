Center Parcs begin search for local suppliers ahead of Longford Forest opening

Center Parcs is set to host two ‘Meet the Buyers’ events over two days in Longford and Westmeath.

The first of the events will take place on Wednesday, May 31 in the Mullingar Park Hotel, from 8-12 and from 3-7pm, while the second event takes place on Thursday, June 1 at the Longford Arms Hotel, from 10-5pm.

These events will provide the first opportunity for local businesses to meet the Center Parcs Buyers and find out what is required to become a supplier to Center Parcs when it opens to guests in 2019.

Center Parcs Buyers look forward to meeting with potential suppliers and a large Center Parcs team will be present on both days to provide information and answer questions. Potential suppliers can expect to see and hear about the opportunities available at Center Parcs across food and beverage, retail, leisure, house-keeping and technical services.

The events are not intended for companies or individuals seeking to be involved with the construction of the development or individuals wishing to seek employment with Center Parcs.

Commenting ahead of the ‘Meet the Buyers’ events, Raj Singh-Dehal, Center Parcs’ Commercial Services Director, said the events marked another milestone for Center Parcs Ireland.

“We have had a huge amount of interest from potential partners and we are delighted to bring our senior team of Buyers to Longford and Westmeath to discuss the opportunities available,” he added.

“We are seeking to source a range of different products and services locally, so everyone is welcome to come along to the event.

“We would however, like to point out that this event is intended for suppliers and is not a recruitment day, we will be back at a later date for these.”

Center Parcs Longford Forest is due to open in 2019.

Once open and operational, the forest holiday village will have capacity for up to 2,500 guests.

Center Parcs estimates that, when operational, the new holiday village will add approximately €32m to Irish GDP per annum.