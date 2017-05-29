Varadkar in Mullingar to open Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke's constituency office

Fine Gael leadership frontrunner Leo Varadkar is in Mullingar this evening to cut the ribbon on Longford Westmeath TD Peter Burke's constituency office.

The Social Protection Minister's presence in the Co Westmeath town is the latest in a series of recent visits to the constituency as Mr Varadkar looks to succeed Enda Kenny as party leader.

Both he and leadership rival Simon Coveney held the last, and possibly most heated, in a string of hustings debates in Cork City last night.

As already reported by longfordleader.ie, Mr Varadkar was in attendance at Longford Rugby Club last Friday where he spoke to local businesses and the self employed about various benefits and entitlements rolled out by his department.

Voting takes place for 12 constituencies and for Fine Gael members in Brussels this evening with balloting being staggered for members and councillors across the country for the next four nights.

On Friday morning, members of the parliamentary party will cast their votes in Dublin and the votes will then be counted, with a winner declared in the early evening.