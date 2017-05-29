Half a million in funding allocated to Longford Garda Station

The OPW approved the funding for cell refurbishment and additional accommodation at the station this week.

Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran confirmed to www.longfordleader.ie today that cell refurbishment and the additional internal work over two floors was badly needed at the local garda station and said he was delighted to have been in a position to press the case for necessary funding there.

“There will be new cells, including processing and consulting rooms on the ground floor while the second floor will consist of additional accommodation for the Gardaí,” said Deputy Moran.

“This investment, estimated at up to €500,000 will allow for the upgrading of the facilities at the station thus ensuring a safe, modern working environment for gardaí as well as purpose built facilities for visitors, victims and prisoners alike.

“It is critical that we have fit-for-purpose garda stations to deliver an effective policing service for the people of Longford and surrounding areas.”

He added the project would now proceed to preliminary planning approval with Longford County Council, a move www.longfordleader.ie understands could take up to six weeks to complete.

“All going well, the project should then be ready to go for tender by July with builders on site by the autumn,” the local TD continued.

“I would like to thank OPW Minister of State, Sean Canney for providing the necessary funding for the project to proceed.”