€7,500 Arts Council grant for Longford's Aisling Festival

Aisling Children’s Arts Festival, Longford has been awarded €7,500 by the Arts Council of Ireland.

The funds will support Aisling in a very important year as 2017 is the 20th annual Aisling Children’s Arts Festival.

“As the only children’s arts festival in the midland region, Aisling has provided quality experiences for Longford's children since 1998,” said a spokesperson.

“Many Longford people have fond memories of Aisling shows and workshops, and we daresay there are a few art pieces remaining in pride of place in households throughout the county.”

The Arts Council of Ireland, awards annual grants through a very competitive application and review process.

The festival committee would like to take the opportunity to thank the Arts Council for the grant which, it says, will help the members to continue bringing the magic of the arts to the children of Co Longford.

“We are also very grateful for the amazing support which we receive in many ways from across the county and beyond,” the spokesperson continued.

“Our local public representatives have been hugely supportive; our amazing sponsors whose warm reception every year helps us raise funds; our great friends in the Backstage Theatre and, of course and the families of Co Longford who support the festival every year and create the buzz that energises us all.”

2017 is the 20th Aisling Children’s Arts Festival and it is envisaged that it will be the biggest and best yet! This year’s festival takes place from October 22-28, 2017.