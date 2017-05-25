Funeral arrangements for late Longford musician Noel Cassidy announced

Longford musician Noel Cassidy will be laid to rest in his native Ballinamuck following funeral mass on Sunday afternoon, May 28.

Mr Cassidy (61) took ill at the weekend and was transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where he passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23.



Described as a witty, good natured and fun filled man, he was well known not just in the country music scene but also in GAA and political circles.

Predecased by his parents Jimmy and Molly Cassidy and his brother Mick, the late Noel will be sadly missed by his loving sons; David, Paul, Martin and Cian, his wife Mary, brothers; Joe (Cornakelly, Moyne), and Patsy (Donegal), sisters-in-law; Ann, Breege and Rosie, mother-in-law Katie Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends and music colleagues all over the country.



Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, May 26 from 2pm – 9pm and on Saturday, May 27 from 2pm – 9pm.



Funeral mass on Sunday, May 28 in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck at 1pm with interment afterwards to Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Neurology Department of Beaumont Hospital, Dublin or the Neurology Department Nemocnice Na Homolce, Prague c/o McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone or any family member. House strictly private on Sunday morning please.

