Down Memory Lane in Longford: Legal eagles lose
A Longford woman has taken on the top legal brains in the country single-handed – and won.
In the Supreme Court last week, Nora Gorman Leahy won herself £61,000 in personal injury damages when she represented herself against five of the top legal eagles in the State.
“I approached my solicitor, who told me that he wanted £5000 up front, before he would take the case. I couldn't afford that”, she told the Leader.
She decided to go it alone but the solicitor wouldn't give her the file from the High Court case.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on