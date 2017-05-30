Down Memory Lane in Longford: Legal eagles lose

A Longford woman has taken on the top legal brains in the country single-handed – and won.

In the Supreme Court last week, Nora Gorman Leahy won herself £61,000 in personal injury damages when she represented herself against five of the top legal eagles in the State.

“I approached my solicitor, who told me that he wanted £5000 up front, before he would take the case. I couldn't afford that”, she told the Leader.

She decided to go it alone but the solicitor wouldn't give her the file from the High Court case.