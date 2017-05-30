Appeal for Longford volunteers to host a tea party for charity

Founder, Jonathan Irwin, and CEO Hugo Jellett, of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation are asking Longford people to host a Tea Party at home to raise money for home nursing care hours for sick children locally.

People can register to do their own Tea Party on www.jackandjill.ie and will receive a party pack including Barry’s Tea, East Coast Bakehouse biscuits, invitations and ideas galore to make this a special event, including a competition to win an overnight stay and dinner at MacNean House, courtesy of Jack & Jill champion Neven Maguire.

Through this local and national Tea Party @ Home initiative, the Jack & Jill Foundation is hoping to raise much needed funds and awareness for its critical home nursing and respite service which was set up in 1997 by Jonathan Irwin and his wife Mary Ann O’Brien in memory of their son Jack who they nursed at home for his short life and whose home nursing plan became the blueprint for the Jack & Jill service.

Over the last 20 years, Jack & Jill has supported over 2,200 sick children and their families, including 26 in Roscommon, 48 in Westmeath, 19 in Longford and 85 in Meath, mobilising an army of 1,000 nurses and carers to provide this unique home nursing care and respite service operating 365 days a year, with no waiting list.

Typically, a child (from birth to 4 years old) supported by Jack & Jill has severe developmental delay as a result of brain damage and the charity also provides an end of life home support service for parents faced with the enormously difficult task of taking their precious child home to die.