South Longford 1917 by-election

This month marks the centenary of the famous South Longford by-election in which Joe McGuinness of Sinn Féin secured a seat at the expense of the Home Rule Party.

To mark this historic event, Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services are mounting an exhibition, which opens at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, 24 May in Longford Library.

For further information, please contact Martin Morris, Longford County Library and Archives, 043-3341124.