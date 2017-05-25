Longford in Fine Gael leadership battle spotlight as Varadkar visits county tomorrow

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar will be in Longford this Friday as the race to succeed Enda Kenny as Fine Gael party leader hots up.

The Dublin West TD is set to take centre stage at a business breakfast at Longford Rugby Club from 8am.

Mr Varadkar's attendance is not intended to coincide with his bid to take over as Fine Gael party leader however. Instead, the event will focus on providing advice to local businesses and the self-employed.