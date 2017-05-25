Longford community left numbed by death of Toni Harte

Longford town and county are saddened by the loss of Toni Louise Harte who passed away on Monday last after a brave battle with cancer.

Toni was a very much-loved daughter, sister and niece and her passing is deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, relatives and wide circle of close friends.

Tributes poured in for the popular, fun and bubbly girl from Cartron Breac, Longford Town, with the Attic House and Longford girl guides - two organisations in which she was an integral member - sharing their sympathies on their respective Facebook pages.

“The post on Facebook just doesn’t do her justice,” said Jim Maher, Regional Youth Officer for Foróige, who spent a lot of time with Toni at the Attic House.

“She was some little character - all fun and joy and full of jokes all the time. She was coming in to us when she was sick and showing us her wigs and she was still so full of fun.”

Toni was diagnosed with cancer about a year and a half ago, according to Mr Maher, and she fought bravely through her illness.

“We’re all very sad in the Attic House. We sat down and talked about all the fond memories we have of her,” said Mr Maher. “We had a baking competition one time and she was walking down the town with her pride and joy - this cake she had baked.

“There she was walking down the street from home in the pouring rain, holding this cake,” he recalled, with a smile.

The young people are all very upset. She was a student at Templemichael College, and of course this is their second recent loss, so it’s very hard on them,” he added, referring to the sudden loss of much-loved teacher, Annamarie Flynn, who passed away on April 18.

The funeral for Toni will take place in St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, and donations, if desired, to ‘Aoibheann’s Pink Tie’.