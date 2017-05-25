Ballymahon link to mum's anguish as son is conned out of €800 online

A distressed mother has warned of the pitfalls that surround buying high valued goods online after her 13 year old son handed over €800 for a guitar which ultimately turned out to be fake, writes Liam Cosgrove.

County Meath based Margaret Hanahoe said her son, Andrew purchased what he believed was a Gibson Les Paul guitar from a Ballymahon man at a hotel car park.

She said Andrew, a talented musician had saved the money himself from his regular busking jaunts, only to be left crestfallen when it emerged the guitar in question was ficticious.

“After he entered the serial number into the Gibson website, all seemed to be above board.

“Andrew handed over 800 euro, some in bags of one euro coins, but when he went to get the guitar re-strung, he was told that the guitar was fake,” she said.

Ms Hanahoe said the incident was reported to gardaí with both mother and child being left to count the financial cost of the exercise.

“Andrew was left very disappointed,” added Ms Hanahoe, despite managing to source a legitimate alternative via online site Amazon.