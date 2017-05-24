Gardaí probe latest spate of suspicious fires at Longford estate

Gardaí have confirmed an investigation into the latest barrage of illegal fires to hit one of Longford town’s most densely populated estates is now underway.

Detectives revealed over the weekend inquiries are ongoing as to the circumstances behind a blaze which broke out in the greater Ardnacassa area of town last Wednesday evening.

It comes after the Leader broke the story on its website longfordleader.ie the following morning.

Those revelations led Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock to hit out, branding those responsible as “little better than animals”.

The former County Council Cathaoirleach said he had fielded several calls from worried residents, telling him of how of how several items of refuse waste had been deposited on predominantly open green areas before being set alight.

Cllr Warnock said the latest episode of suspected arson in the area was threatening to undermine the diligent efforts of the vast majority of local residents and county council officials in cleaning up the area.

"I have had communication with some residents who informed me that the material is being dumped by an antisocial element and the fires started by kids.

"Not that long ago through Council resources and the hard work of decent civic minded residents significant inroads were made in trying to eradicate fly tipping, and this latest activity is completely unacceptable," he added.

Not stopping there, Cllr Warnock launched a strongly worded rebuke at the culprits behind last week's unsavoury incident.

"Those responsible are little better than animals and have absolutely no consideration for the respectable families they continue to plague on a daily basis with their intimidation and illegal activities.

"Not a week goes by that I’m not approached by some resident in the area adding to the list of woes."

Cllr Warnock, who also occupies the position of Longford County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) referenced the body's recent decision to adopt a more tough handed approach towards criminality.

He said an agreement to set up a dedicated multi-agency operation "to counter these gurriers" would only intensify following the events of last week.

"Providing a decent quality of life for decent people must be front, back and centre in our efforts or we are lost as a society," he warned.