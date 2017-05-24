National recognition for Longford based firm

2017 is proving to be a fantastic year for Ganly’s with their flagship store being – yet again – recognised as a nationally award winning shopping destination.

Ganly’s Athlone was crowned the Octabuild 'Overall Builders Merchant Award Winner' in the same week that Expert Electrical honoured the family run store with the 'Store of the Year' title.

All roads led to the Guinness Storehouse, Dublin on May 11, where the nation’s leading builders’ merchants and hardware companies were represented as they gathered for the biggest awards ceremony within the industry.

This ceremony saw Ganly’s not only walk away with the Connacht/Ulster regional title, but also go on to win the overall National Award – for an unprecedented fourth time – beating competition from almost 100 other builders’ merchants throughout the country.

The previous week saw Michael Ganly collect the highly sought after 'Store of the Year' award from Expert Electrical at a ceremony held in The Heritage, Killenard.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to have won not only one, but two, prestigious awards,” said Michael Ganly.

He added, “These national awards are great recognition for not only all the hard work, dedication and expertise of our staff, but also of the range of products, prices and services available to our customers. We can honestly say that we offer the very best this country has to offer without the need to travel for choice, price or service.”

Michael went on to say “Naturally, we’ll have a bit of a celebration to thank our staff for winning these awards for the store, and then we’ll plan and hold several customer events and promotions – my way of passing my thanks onto my very loyal customer base.”

Established in 1989, Ganly’s has come a long way from its start in a disused garage with four employees to operating out of three stores in Athlone, Longford and Mountbellew, with a current staff of 105.