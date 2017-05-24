Heartbreak for Longford families

It has been a heartbreaking number of days for families across county Longford.

The deaths, on Monday, of Longford town teenager Toni Louise Harte, Cartron Breac and Mostrim GAA icon John Smith, both following brave battles against illness, plunged their respective communities into mourning.

While, at the time of going to press, popular Ballinamuck musician, Noel Cassidy, is fighting for his life and is in a critical condition in hospital after he became ill over the weekend.

A special Mass was celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Monday evening to pray for Noel’s recovery.

Indeed, it has been a particularly traumatic and worrying time for the Cassidy family as Noel’s son, David, is recovering from life saving surgery after he suffered a brain aneurysm while holidaying in Prague.

In a moving tribute, the management of the Attic House Youth Café paid tribute to their ‘cherished and beloved’ member Toni Harte. “We are deeply saddened and will always hold dear the amazing light Toni brought to us all.”