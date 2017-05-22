Special mass tonight for gravely ill Longford musician Noel Cassidy

A special prayer service is to be held this evening (Monday) for well known country musician Noel Cassidy after the well respected entertainer was taken ill at the weekend.

Mr Cassidy is believed to have collapsed sometime over the weekend and is currently being treated by medics at a Dublin hospital.

Details surrounding the Ballinamuck country star's well being is unknown though a source told longfordleader.ie earlier today that his condition is serious.

As such, local parishioners are planning to hold a special mass this evening (Monday) at Ballinamuck's St Patrick's Church to pray where prayers for Mr Cassidy's recovery will be heard.

The mass itself is scheduled to commence at 7pm.

