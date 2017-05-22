Longford-Westmeath constituency to take centre stage in Fine Gael leadership contest

Two of the main protagonists hoping to take over as Fine Gael leader will be in the Longford-Westmeath constituency over the coming days.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney is to travel to Athlone's Sheraton Hotel for a regional rally this evening when he is likely to face further questions over his chances of overturning the comfortable lead enjoyed by front runner, Leo Varadkar.

As revealed by the longfordleader.ie already, Mr Varadkar is pencilled in to address local businesses at a breakfast briefing at Longford Rugby Club this Friday (May 26).

The Social Protection Minister will follow that up by conducting formalities at the opening of Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke's constituency in Mullingar on Monday evening.

Details of both candidates' plans to visit the constituency come as news emerges that Mr Varadkar now has the public support of 46 members of the parliamentary party, requiring Simon Coveney's campaign to win more than three-quarters of the votes of ordinary members.