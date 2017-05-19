Varadkar to travel to Longford next week as leadership race cranks up a notch

Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar will be in Longford next week as the race to succeed Enda Kenny as Fine Gael party leader hots up.

The Dublin West TD is set to take centre stage at a business breakfast at Longford Rugby Club next Friday (April 26).

However, the early morning briefing is not expected to coincide with a number of regional hustings which are being planned as part of a leadership campaign between Mr Varadkar and Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

Instead, Mr Varadkar will address local entrepreneurs and the self-employed on a range of recently introduced schemes which have been rolled out by his department.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Micheal Carrigy said regardless of the publicity surrounding who may or may not succeed Mr Kenny, the seminar offered plenty to those from business and farming backgrounds.

"To be honest, I didn't think this would happen with all that was going on," said the Longford County Council Fine Gael group leader.

"With what was happening with the leadership (contest) I wasn't sure he (Mr Varadkar) could do it or not but in fairness he stuck to what he had said and that, to me, shows his commitment to Longford."

Mr Carrigy also revealed his own brother would be involved in next Friday's discussion, providing advice to local businesses through his involvement with leading US corporation, Danaher.

On the topic of his own party's ensuing leadership battle, Cllr Carrigy reasserted his preference for Mr Varadkar, adding he would be "surprised" if most, if not all, of his fellow council colleagues failed to follow suit.

Anyone wishing to book their place at next Friday's breakfast briefing with Mr Varadkar is asked to contact Cllr Carrigy at michealcarrigy@longfordcoco.ie