Top European Anglers heading for Lough Ree Coarse Fishing Festival

The most famous coarse fishing stretch of river in Ireland is hosting anglers from all over Europe on the bank holiday weekend in June for one of the best International fishing competitions staged on these islands.

For the 3rd year in succession, the event is being staged by the Lough Ree Angling hub at the hot water stretch beside the ESB Lough Ree Power station at Lanesborough on the Longford-Roscommon border on June 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

With a cash prize of 3000 Euro this event is providing the largest cash prize pot for a three day event on the Shannon system and the organisers have confirmed that 42 anglers from all over Ireland, the UK and abroad have already booked in to take part.

“When we organised the first competition on the June bank holiday three years ago we had to re-establish the reputation of our town and the local fisheries with the anglers of the world” said Philip Gordon of the Lough Ree Angling hub who is Director of the festival, “coarse fishing was stronger here in the 80s and 90s but we have now worked hard with Inland Fisheries Ireland and have ensured that the fishing quality has now reached an exceptional level again.”

“This year’s fishing was never better” Philip says, “we have had visitors from all over the world and once again we have encouraged our angling tourists to visit as many parts of the Longford and Roscommon fishing areas as possible while they are with us.”

The 3 day event begins on Friday June 2nd with a draw for stands at 8am at St Mary’s hall in Lanesborough. More details of the fishing locations will be released in the coming days.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Bord na Mona and to both Longford and Roscommon county council who have come on board once again to help promote angling tourism” said Hugh Keane, Chairman of the Lough Ree Angling hub, “last year we hosted anglers from all over the world when we staged the World Predator boat championships and we have now proven that we can attract fishermen and women from 17 countries all over the globe.”

“In the coming days we will be discussing ambitious new plans to extend this angling tourism even further in these areas” Hugh said, “we would like to introduce new facilities for anglers and make their stay here even more comfortable.” The Lough Ree Angling hub also wish to thank the local business community in Lanesborough and Ballyleague for supporting the festivals and the hotel trade and B & B sector in Longford and Roscommon who will once again host visitors over the festival.

Later in June the Lough Ree Angling hub will host the new Lough Ree International Pike classic , organised by Camlin & District angers with two days of world class fishing on June 24th and June 25th. For details on either competition – please contact Debbie at 04333 21734 or e mail: loughreeanglinghub@gmail.com