116th County Show promotes 'Creative Longford'

The County Longford Show, supported by Longford County Council, are inviting all craft makers, artisan food producers and traditional skills people to come to the County Show on Sunday, July 2 to exhibit their products and services.

County Longford Show provides an excellent platform for exhibitors to advertise and promote their business whilst showcasing all that is positive about enterprise and innovation in county Longford.

The day itself attracts people from all over the town and county and much further afield and is now in its 116th year, so if you have a small business or service please be part of this and contact Vicky on 086 199 6770.

Schedules are now available on www.longfordshow.ie or from the Secretary Bernie Whyte on 087 633 4313.