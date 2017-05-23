Edgeworthstown siblings to compete in European Taekwon-do competition

Members of Inspiration Taekwon-do Club will be heading to Lublin in Poland in early June to compete in the European Cup.

Edgeworthstown brother and sister, Darragh and Niamh Grehan, are accomplished members of Inspiration Taekwon-do Club and they have savoured plenty of success in recent months.

They, along with fellow club members, have figured among the medals at the Limerick National Open in November, the Cork Open in February and they also travelled to Scotland in February. The Dublin Open took place in April and this, too, yielded a significant haul of medals for the club.

For the very first time, Taekwon-do competitors came together for the Battle of the Midlands on April 30 in Multyfarnham and this was a superb day for everyone. Inspiration Taekwon-do Club has already booked a date for Battle of the Midlands 2018.

As part of their ongoing fundraising, Inspiration Taekwon-do are holding a table quiz in Gormans Lodge Edgeworthstown on Friday, May 26 at 9pm. €40 per table of four. Your support would be greatly appreciated for this event.