Down Memory Lane in Longford: Fighting Jim Larkin

Jim Larkin addressed a meeting in the Mansion House last Sunday. Jim came forward and with a shake of his front lock of hair, that familiar gesture, shouted: “Have ye any guts?”

The crowd assured him they had plenty and he immediately proposed a one-day strike on Tuesday in support of the condemned men (to save Barnes and McCormack from the hangman in Birmingham). Someone asked: “what about a show of hands?” But Jim demanded “what use would a show of hands be here with half the Irish nation outside in Dawson Street?”