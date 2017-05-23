First online winner of Clonguish GAA lotto

The Clonguish GAA Lotto Jackpot was won last weekend (May 7) by local man, Gerry Killian from Lismoy, Newtownforbes.

The winning numbers were 5, 10, 18, 19 and the jackpot was €5,000.

Clonguish club would like to congratulate Gerry, who plays the lotto online each week, on his success.

Clonguish run their weekly lotto draw and people have the option of either buying a ticket or playing online.

The Clonguish GAA Online Lotto was set up in September 2015 and Gerry is our first online winner of the jackpot.

Each week if the lotto jackpot is not won, prizes of €100 and €25 x 2 are given out to all who played the lotto for the week (both manually or online) along with an additional €25 prize for one person who played the lotto online.

To play the lotto online, people have to log on to www.game.smartlotto.ie/

game/play/278

Once you are registered you will receive a text reminder each Sunday to play and it takes less than one minute to play.

The Club would like to thank everyone for supporting their lotto draw each week.