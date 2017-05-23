Longford's Stonepark NS to hold fundraising auction

The hardworking Stonepark community have announced details of a massive auction that will take place in the Mastertech Business Park on Saturday, May 27.

The organisers are currently looking for items that members of the public would like to volunteer for sale.

Ideally they are looking for unwanted gifts, vouchers, office equipment, good quality toys and general bric a brac. Also popular are gym equipment, bicycles, tools, kitchenware, pictures and electronics.

The initiative will help raise funds for two exciting projects in the Stonepark area – the extension to the national school and the ambitious Grattan’s GAA club’s major clubhouse development plans.

The extension to the school began just after Christmas and is continuing at pace and will be completed in time for the school’s centenary next year.

Unfortunately the department funding will not cover the full costs of the build and the community needs to fundraise to meet the shortfall.

Also the local GAA club recently announced details of their ambitious clubhouse development plans. One of the county’s smaller clubs this hasn’t diminished their ambition and with an extensive and well structured underage set-up, they are one of the county’s most enthusiastic clubs.

One of the organisers is Pat Tiernan and he told the Leader there has been a great response to the call for auction entries.

He said: “It is a great chance to get rid of stuff that might be taking up space in the garage or utility and you’ll get great satisfaction in knowing that the proceeds will be put to very good use.”

The venue for the monster auction will be the old Sale Warehouse premises in the Mastertech business park and it will get underway at 3pm sharp on Saturday, May 27.

If you have something that you think would be suitable for the auction and you are willing to donate then call any of these numbers and they will arrange collection: Pat on 086 8592742 or PJ on 086 8121594.