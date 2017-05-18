Longford Arms to host Center Parcs' 'Meet the Buyer' showcase

There will be an event in the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday June 1 from 10am to 5pm, where local suppliers can meet the Center Parcs team and find out what opportunities there are to become a supplier to Center Parcs Longford Forest when it opens in 2019.

There will also be an event in the Mullingar Park Hotel from 8am to 12pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Please note these events are not intended for companies seeking to be involved with the construction of Center Parcs Longford Forest.