Commemorative plaque to Dr Mary Farrell to be unveiled in Longford

A plaque commemorating Dr Mary Farrell (1892-1973) will be unveiled at the entrance to the College Medical Centre, beside St Mel’s Cathedral car park in Longford town on Thursday, May 25.

The event is being organised jointly by County Longford Historical Society and the Farrell family, and the unveiling will be performed by Dr Mel Gorman.

Dr Farrell, daughter of Longford Leader founder James P Farrell MP, served as the last dispensary doctor in Longford town. The dispensary house stood on the site of the cathedral car park and was a well-known landmark to generations of Longford people.

Dr Farrell had a long and distinguished career in medicine, including periods of work in West Africa.

The plaque is being erected in recognition of her service to the people of Longford town.

The unveiling will take place at 8pm and will be followed by a reception in the Temperance Hall and a talk on her life by local historian Kitty Hughes.