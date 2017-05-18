Lanesboro and Ballyleague host Bank of Ireland Enterprise Expo

The latest instalment in Bank of Ireland's Enterprise Town initiative rolled into the towns of Lanesboro and Ballyleague last Friday in an occasion that will live long in the memory.

The idea was for all local businesses, crafts, clubs and associations to display their particular wares.

The venue was Lanesboro Community College and through the day more and more people came to finalise their stalls and as start time came the venue was filled to capacity with 75 stalls in place.

The crowds came and filled the hall and there was a tremendous buzz all evening. Tyrone manager, Mickey Harte arrived and along with Longford manager, Denis Connerton and St. Faithleach’s and Roscommon star, Diarmuid Murtagh a wonderful panel discussion ensued with Benny O’Brien as MC.

Officers from Longford Community Policing had a stand in situ too, providing crime prevention advice and details concerning the recently initiated crime ambassador programme for older people.

The great weather of the week deserted us on Friday and the rain came to force the abandonment of the underage blitz for the young players but their disappointment did not last long as the U6, U8 and U10s from Cashel, St. Faithleach’s and Rathcline were all presented with certificates and medals much to their great glee.

People kept coming and it was a tremendous response from the people of the area that they came in such numbers.

The evening finished off with a business discussion. Paul Healy, Roscommon People editor probed the panel with some excellent questions and the panel responded with some excellent and thought provoking responses.

On the panel was Martina Earley, Roscommon; John Finn, Rathcline Road and Managing Director and Owner of Treasury Solutions, Cork; Michael Nevin, Local Enterprise Office, Longford; Seadna Ryan and Vinny McGowan, both from Lanesboro Tourism Co-Op and Tracy Keogh, Startup Community Manager with Bank of Ireland.

This was a tremendous community effort from everyone and it was a very special occasion seeing the local community being so well represented with stalls and just by their attendance.

The Expo was a tremendous success and the committee would like to thank Bank of Ireland for selecting Lanesboro and Ballyleague and pay special mention to Mena Doherty, manager BOI, Roscommon, Ita Gray, manager BOI, Longford, their team and the local team who put together a very special day for everyone concerned.