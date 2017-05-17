Ballinamuck bungalow goes under the hammer at Leinster Property Auction

A neatly presented bungalow on the outskirts of Ballinamuck village was one of a string of properties that went under the hammer at the latest Leinster Property Auction last week.

The single story dwelling, located at Fardrumman, was offered up for sale in partnership with local agents, Padraic Davis Auctioneering.

Equipped with a separate annex, the property readily attracted potential suitors from locals as well as the overseas market before eventually changing hands for €145,000.

The auction, which was held at Dublin’s Clarion Hotel, included 15 properties from around the region including family homes, mixed quality agricultural land, builder’s projects, commercial units and a large development site.

Thirteen of the 15 properties were successfully sold and negotiations are ongoing on the 2 remaining lots, giving the auction team an 87 per cent sold ratio.

It may have only taken place last week, but already The Leinster Property Auction are taking entries for their 45 day online auctions and their upcoming public auction on July 20.

The auction team are also taking entries for their specialised national ‘Holiday Home Property Auction’ which will take place in Dublin on the same day and will offer holiday homes from across the country.

With a huge marketing campaign booked in nationally and internationally surrounding the event, this is an excellent opportunity for vendors thinking of selling their coastal properties, holiday homes and period residences.

This annual Holiday Home Property Auction will be held in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin. For more information please contact the auction team on 01 687 5040 OR www.holidayhomepropertyauction.ie.